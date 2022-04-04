2022 senatorial aspirant JV Ejercito during a campaign sortie in Pangasinan, in this photo he shared on his Facebook account last Feb. 27, 2022.

MANILA — Former Senator JV Ejercito has slammed the taking down of campaign posters of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in favor of posters of him in a subdivision in Cavite.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ejercito condemned the said act, as it is “not in our character” to remove posts of other candidates to replace them with his own.

“My campaign team disowns this as the posters used were not our official posters,” Ejercito said.

The former senator was reacting to a video of some men taking down Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign posters in General Trias, Cavite, replacing them with posters of Ejercito.

The video has since gone viral on Twitter.

Sa MaryCris Complex Subdivision po ito, dito yan sa Gentri, Cavite. Sa may tapat lang ng Leni-Kiko booth ng mga volunteers ng subdivision namen, nakakalungkot kase sariling pera den ng mga volunteers pinang gawa ng tarps dito. — Carl Costa (@carlulut16) April 4, 2022

Ejercito denied that the posters were from his official campaign, as they did not have the “paid for” or “donated by” requirement that his actual posters have.

Ito po ang poster na dinikit matapos alisin ang poster ng Leni-Kiko.



Wala po kaming ganitong official poster na gawa sa ganitong materyal, at wala din nakasulat na “paid for” or “donated by” na requirement, kaya di po yan opisyal na sa aming campaign team nanggaling. pic.twitter.com/eiOtaxaGFN — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) April 3, 2022

“Ano po ang mapapala ko sa pagtanggal ng posters ng Leni-Kiko? Hindi naman po ako ang kalaban nila di po ba? Maayos [ang] pakikitungo ko kay VP Leni Robredo, kahit magkaiba ng panig mula’t sapul at siya po ay siguradong sasang-ayon,” he said in another tweet.

(What will I get from removing Leni-Kiko posters? I am not their opponent, am I? I have a good relationship with VP Leni Robredo even though we belong to different parties, and I’m sure she will agree.)

He maintained that he does not remove posters of other candidates and replace them with his own, even in local campaigns.

Some Robredo supporters, however, urged Ejercito to hold his supporters accountable and call their attention.

Ejercito, 52, is eyeing for a Senate comeback in the May 9 polls, under the "Uniteam" senatorial slate of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

He previously served as a senator from 2013 to 2019, after an unsuccessful reelection bid in the last midterm elections.

RELATED VIDEO: