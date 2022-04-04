MANILA — Former Senator JV Ejercito has slammed the taking down of campaign posters of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem in favor of posters of him in a subdivision in Cavite.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ejercito condemned the said act, as it is “not in our character” to remove posts of other candidates to replace them with his own.
“My campaign team disowns this as the posters used were not our official posters,” Ejercito said.
The former senator was reacting to a video of some men taking down Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign posters in General Trias, Cavite, replacing them with posters of Ejercito.
The video has since gone viral on Twitter.
Ejercito denied that the posters were from his official campaign, as they did not have the “paid for” or “donated by” requirement that his actual posters have.
“Ano po ang mapapala ko sa pagtanggal ng posters ng Leni-Kiko? Hindi naman po ako ang kalaban nila di po ba? Maayos [ang] pakikitungo ko kay VP Leni Robredo, kahit magkaiba ng panig mula’t sapul at siya po ay siguradong sasang-ayon,” he said in another tweet.
(What will I get from removing Leni-Kiko posters? I am not their opponent, am I? I have a good relationship with VP Leni Robredo even though we belong to different parties, and I’m sure she will agree.)
He maintained that he does not remove posters of other candidates and replace them with his own, even in local campaigns.
Some Robredo supporters, however, urged Ejercito to hold his supporters accountable and call their attention.
Ejercito, 52, is eyeing for a Senate comeback in the May 9 polls, under the "Uniteam" senatorial slate of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
He previously served as a senator from 2013 to 2019, after an unsuccessful reelection bid in the last midterm elections.
