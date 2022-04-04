Photo composite of President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Richard Gordon. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/ Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has "become a fool," Sen. Richard Gordon said Monday as the former campaigned against his reelection.

Gordon noted that Duterte has told the public "five times" that the next president of the country would be him.

"Duterte is the issue in this election. Diyos yan ng marami (He's the god of many)...Basta ako kahit matalo ako (Even if I lose), I told the truth and the truth hurts the President that's why he's saying do not vote Gordon," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It shows the absence of a mind. You have run out of arguments. You have become a fool. The country does not deserve you. You curse God, the Pope. The Filipino nation does not deserve you."

Gordon believes the President was furious with him after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, under his leadership, looked into government's alleged anomalous deals during the pandemic and recommended charges against Duterte and incumbent and former officials.

"I'm flattered that the President is giving his full-blown attention to someone whom he claimed—did he not say, he said five times the next president of the Philippines is Richard Gordon. You said that 5 times, before ambassadors of other countries. I didn't believe you, I didn't care," he said.

"Nagagalit ka lang sa'kin dahil nasama ka (You got mad because you were included), that you got caught with your pants down."

Duterte had defended former Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao, who headed the purchase of overpriced medical supply last year.

He also backed former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang, who reportedly has ties with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp, the firm which Lao's department awarded some P8.68 billion worth of deals for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

New voters such as the youth must campaign for the candidate who they believe in, Gordon said.

"Kung maniniwala tayo sa survey, wag na tayo mag-election. Survey na lang, mas mura pa," he said.

Gordon cited his tenure as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and Philippine Red Cross, which he said has the most number of people tested for COVID-19.

"Nung nagkakamatayan ang mga tao, ang Red Ccross ang tumulong ss inyo. We have the highest testing sa COVID, 5.5 million test ang na-test namin. Kawawa ang RITM (Research Institute on Tropical Medicine), pinapadagdagan ko ang budget, ayaw dagdagan," he said.

"I serve well, I served as mayor, nauna pa ko kay Duterte mag-mayor (I became mayor even before Duterte did). I've served as chairman of Subic Bay at its worst time... In this country there's no meritocracy. Gumawa ka ng mabuti, bubugbugin ka (If you do good, you'll be beaten for it)."

Should he win another term, the senator said he would put the "Philippines first."

""My priority is always the same--when are we going to be a 1st world country? I did that in Subic. Nagawa ko yan sa (I did that in) tourism, we became a competitor in tourism with ‘Wow Philippines.’ Pinalitan lang ang ‘Wow Philippines’…To my mind it should be make the Philippines first," he said.

"Seventy-five years na tayo independent since the war. Singapore, Hong Kong, (South) Korea, lahat yan napagiwanan tayo. Why? We have voted for the wrong leaders. Naunsyami ang mga pangako (Promises were broken) and we have not acted as a people."