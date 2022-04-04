MANILA - The camp of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday unveiled “Bus ni Isko,” a 20-day road campaign “to increase the awareness” of voters about the candidacy and platforms of the Manila Mayor, who has ranked third place in the latest pre-election surveys.

Domagoso’s voter conversion rate is high, but awareness about his presidential candidacy needs to be improved, said Bobit Roco, Aksyon Demokratiko vice president for external affairs.

Internal studies show that "we should concentrate on the youth between ages 18-40," Roco said in a press conference.

“Ligawan ito. Pagalingan manligaw. Sa last 36 days, magkakaalaman,” he said.

(This is courtship. We are competing on who is best at it. In the last 36 days, we will know who.)

The caravan will have 32 pitstops with one bus traveling across Luzon, while another traverses several provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Youth volunteers will help facilitate free shirt printing activities and Cine Caravans, where communities gather to watch videos of Domagoso's achievements in the capital city and how he plans to replicate this across the Philippines should he win the presidency.

'SWITCH TO ISKO' CAMPAIGN

The "Bus ni Isko" is part of the team's push to convince more voters to "Switch to Isko" to uproot the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer from his spot behind frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., and Vice President Leni Robredo.

In Pulse Asia's February 2022 survey, 60 percent of respondents backed Marcos' candidacy, 15 percent chose Robredo, while 10 percent picked Domagoso.

Lito Banayo, Domagoso's chief strategist, earlier said that they expect the candidate's numbers to improve in the next survey thanks to his community-based campaigning and to how his party has shed the spotlight on the Marcos family's P203-billion unpaid estate taxes.

In the same survey, Domagoso topped the list for second choice for president with 26 percent.

"The way I see it, parang 3 na lang ang naglalaban ngayon (it seems it's just going to be a 3-way fight)," said Jose Cabochan, a board member of Aksyon Demokratiko.

"The switch is a very important group that will be able to help Mayor Isko to win this contest," he said.

Aside from the Bus, there are also volunteers on foot doing house-to-house campaigns, said Maribel Kurashima, volunteer coordinator for Zambales.

"We are not concentrating on groups na magswi-switch (who will switch)," she said.

"We go to the ground. We are asking for people’s endorsement. Mas lamang kapag ang mamamayang Pilipino mismo ang nage-endorse," she said.

(There is an advantage if you are endorsed directly by the people.)

Domagoso's children have also been going around communities to help boost the presidential bid of their patriarch.

Both in sorties with candidates and house-to-house campaign efforts with volunteers, Domagoso's team has been putting front and center Marcos' refusal to settle his family's P23 billion in liabilities that has since ballooned to P203 billion due to penalties and surcharges since 1997.

"There are special privileges afforded to some people who are in power and who are seeking positions in government," Roco said.

"Dapat tanggalin na natin ang (We have to remove these) special privileges because what we want is equal opportunity for all. That is what we stand for," he said.

While Aksyon Demokratiko volunteers have yet to quantify how many votes they have converted in favor of their standard bearer, Roco said he is confident that they could still pull a come-from-behind victory even with the elections only 5 weeks away.

"Marami pang mangyayari diyan," said the son and namesake of Aksyon Demokratiko founder Raul Roco.

(A lot can still happen.)

"Kumbaga sa Koreanovela, nasa episode 13 pa lang tayo. Malapit na ang episode 16 pero marami pang puwedeng mangyari in the last 3 episodes."

(It's like a Korean drama, wherein we are already on episode 13. The last episode is almost near, but a lot can still happen in the last 3 episodes.)

