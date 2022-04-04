Nine out of 10 Presidential candidates pose for photos after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said on Monday it would push for a law that could disqualify local and national candidates from the polls if they refuse to join debates.

The poll body wants to make the debates it organizes mandatory, especially in the next elections, said Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia.

"Kukumbinsihin po natin ang ating kagalang-galang na Kongreso na sana po ay ilagay na po talaga na requirement na a-attend lahat ng magiging kandidato, lokal man at nasyonal, sa mga ipapatawag na debate ng Commission on Election," he said in a televised press briefing.

"Kung hindi, puwede siyang maging ground ng disqualification. At the same time, puwedeng maging ground ng election offense," added the official.

(We will convince our esteemed Congress to require all candidates, local and national, to attend debates organized by the Comelec. Otherwise, it could be a ground for disqualification. At the same time, it could be a ground for election offense.)

The Comelec over the weekend hosted the second round of its 3 presidential debates ahead of the May 9 elections. Of 10 aspiring presidents, only Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. skipped the Comelec debates twice so far.

With no law requiring candidates to join debates, no-shows are only sanctioned with a ban on airing their "e-rallies" on the Comelec platform, Garcia said.



"Ang debate, sabi ko nga, para itong isang pintuan na magpapakita sa ‘yo ng kaloob-looban at kaisipan ng isang kandidato. Napakaimportante po ito dahil makikita rin ang kahandaan ng kandidato na humarap sa kaniyang mga kababayan na nililigawan niya," said the Comelec commissioner.

"At the same time, nailahad iyong kaniyang nasa isip at iyong kaniyang karanasan tungkol sa pagsolusyon sa problema ng bayan," Garcia continued.

(Debates, as I've said, are like a door that will show you the sentiments and thoughts of a candidate. These are very important because they show the readiness of a candidate to face the compatriots that he or she is wooing. At the same time, it allows them to relay what is on their mind and their experience in solving the problems of the nation.)

The last Comelec debates for presidential and vice presidential contenders are set on April 23 and 24. These will follow a town hall meeting format, where ordinary voters are expected to get a chance to question candidates, said Garcia.

"Palagay ko po mas magiging maganda ang balitaktakan at saka palitan ng mga opinyon at kuro-kuro," he said.

(I think the discussion and exchange of opinions will be better.)