Democracy icon Ninoy Aquino's monument was partially shielded by a makeshift tent for the Uniteam's rally in Tarlac City on April 2, 2022. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The local government of Tarlac City on Monday said there was “nothing intentional” about the blocking of the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s statue during a campaign rally of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

During a Marcos-Duterte-Carpio rally in the said city on April 2, Aquino’s monument was blocked by a makeshift tent.

The tent covered the statue’s upper part, while the rest was blocked by a campaign poster of the tandem.

Tarlac City administrator Numer Lobo said that the incident was “inadvertent,” denying any intention to disrespect the memory of the national martyr.

Lobo said that the tent was originally placed within a considerable distance from Aquino’s statue.

But because of the influx of attendees who wanted shelter from the sunshine, the tent was moved near the monument, he added.

Lobo slammed Marcos critics who spoke out on the incident, saying they “chose to spread divisiveness and highlighted this unintentional incident.”

The criticisms, he said, were not reflective of the event’s intention and message of “unity,” which is among Marcos' key campaign promises.

Among those who criticized the incident were Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who is the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

"If this is how we treat the memory of a man whose death helped save our country from the long dark years of tyranny and dictatorship, and whose blood watered the seeds of aspiration for the restoration of our freedom and democracy, then it must be said that he was wrong in believing that 'The Filipino is worth dying for,'" David had said in a Facebook post.

"It should not have been done that way. We respect naman," Yap had said for her part.

Aquino was a critic of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and was assassinated in August 1983 upon his arrival from the United States.

Ninoy’s wife, Cory, and his son Benigno III, both served later as president of the Philippines.

Tarlac is known to be a bailiwick of the Aquino family.

