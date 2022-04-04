Another Bureau of Customs employee shot in Pasay

MANILA – A Bureau of Customs lawyer was shot by unknown assailants along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday evening, police said.

According to police, the male lawyer was heading south when the gunmen riding a motorcycle shot the left portion of the victim's vehicle, injuring the back of his head.

The incident resulted in the victim hitting another car. He was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Authorities are still investigating the possible motive of the crime, the identification of the suspects, and the motorcycle that was used.

Several Customs employees have been attacked recently, most of whom died.

Last February, a grenade was thrown at the gate of the bureau's headquarters in Manila.

