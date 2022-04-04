Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday found fault in the second leg of the Comelec-sponsored “PiliPinas Debates 2022” held Sunday evening, even calling it “boring.”

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Lacson said the questions thrown at him and his fellow candidates were “not direct nor specific, even unclear sometimes.”

“The COMELEC debate last night wasn’t as exciting as most people who watched would have wanted,” he said.

The COMELEC debate last night wasn’t as exciting as most people who watched would have wanted. Questions were not direct nor specific, even unclear sometimes. Translation: Boring. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) April 4, 2022

However, Lacson did not specify which of the questions were “unclear.”

A new format greeted the nine presidential candidates present in the debates held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City Sunday evening.

After one general question on corruption answered by all candidates present, Comelec divided them by groups of three to discuss related issues.

Aside from corruption, other topics that were take up in the debates included turncoatism, tensions in the West Philippine Sea, overseas Filipino workers, corruption, and human rights.

Lacson reiterated on Sunday that he would impose a “leadership by example” as a way of addressing corruption in government, citing his experiences in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

He also pointed out that there is nothing wrong with the current government system, and the problem lies with public officials involved in corrupt practices.

“Ang kahinaan, hindi po sa sistema. Sa tao po na nagpapatupad ng Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. 'Yan po ang dapat nating supilin, ang dapat nating palakasin, 'yong sistema ng pamamalakad,” Lacson said.

(The weakness is not with the system. It is with the people enforcing the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. We need to stop that, and instead intensify the system of implementation.)

In his closing statement, Lacson said that a vote for him would not be a waste, even though he has been lagging in pre-election surveys.

“Ang totoong sayang na boto ay para sa hindi karapat-dapat manalo at sa mga magnanakaw na dapat walang karapatang maluklok sa pwesto.” he said.

(The true wasted vote is for the candidate who doesn’t deserve to win and for thieves who have no right to earn a seat in government.)

Lacson is now running as an independent candidate after he quit his erstwhile party Partido Reporma, whose leadership shifted support to Vice President Leni Robredo.

The third and final leg of the Comelec-organized presidential debates is set on April 24, featuring a “town hall debate” format.

RELATED VIDEO: