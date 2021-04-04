Robredo tells govt to set goals after extension of NCR Plus strict lockdown

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday told government to set objectives after it extended for another week the strict lockdown imposed on Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The NCR Plus bubble, composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, has been placed under enhanced community quarantine until April 11 to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Government only changed the name of its ECQ plan, according to Robredo.

"Dapat lahat ng ginagawa natin, merong timeline, scorecard. Kung magdadagdag tayo ng 1 week, ano ang gusto nating ma-achieve sa April 11?" she said in her weekly radio show.

(All of our actions should have a timeline, a scorecard. If we will add another week, what do we want to achieve by April 11?)

"Kung hindi natin nakikita papaano siya gumagalaw, yung tao ang parating tanong, 'May pag-asa pa ba tayo?'... Mahalaga na nakikita ng tao na meron tayong spefific obejctives at ina-achieve natin yun."

(If the people don't see how government works, they would always ask if we still have hope. It's important for people to see we have specific objectives and that we're achieving those.)

Robredo reiterated her proposal to set COVID-19 testing goals in local governments.

"Ang point ko lang, nung last year na ang cases natin nung March, April (ay) 1,200 (ang daily average), ang goal na natin (sa testing ay) 30,000. Pero bakit hanggang ngayon, andun pa rin tayo na sobrang dami na ngayon na nagpa-positive," she said.

(My point is, in March and April last year, our cases averaged 1,200 daily and our goal was to test 30,000. Why is our testing still the same until now when there are so many who test positive?)

She also urged government to calculate how many beds are needed in areas where hospitals have reached full capacity for virus patients.

"Dapat sana tinitingnan natin on a per area basis. 'Yung mga ospital ba dito, ano ba ang overflow ng pasyente? Ilang kama ang kailangan?" she said.

(We should look at this on a per area basis. How much is the overflow of patients in these hospitals? How many beds are needed?)

"Meron na ba tayong bilang (ng) ilang healthcare workers na available? More than a year na silang walang pahinga. Ano ang plano natin to augment?... Sumundo na tayo, pero voluntary, ng healthcare workers sa mga lugar na mababa ang transmission, pero mag-offer tayo ng packages na commensurate sa sakripisyo nila."

(Do we have enough healthcare workers available? It's been more than a year since they haven't rested. What is our plan to augment their numbers?... Let's get healthcare workers voluntarily from places with lower virus transmission and offer packages commensurate to their sacrifice.)

The Vice President said the ECQ extension will definitely help curb virus cases in the NCR Plus, but government must also take into consideration daily wage earners.

"Makakatulong yung pag-extend kasi mako-constrict ang mobility ng tao... Ang sa'kin lang, yung pinakamahirap ay yung ayuda. Pwedeng sa iba, wala naman ang 1 week, ang 2 weeks. Pero meron tayong mga kababayang kung hindi magtatrabaho ng 1 araw, wala ring suweldo," she said.

(The extension will help because it will constrict people's mobility... But the most difficult thing is giving assistance. For some, a 1-week, 2-week lockdown is fine. But there are people who will not earn if they don't work for a day.)

"May ibibigay na ayuda. Pero sa tingin natin, napakaliit - P1,000 na in kind, parang equivalent siya sa ilang araw na trabaho."

(Government will give assistance but I think it's too small - P1,000 worth of in kind goods is equivalent to only a few days' work.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Empower local governments

Robredo urged the Duterte administration to empower local governments in their COVID-19 testing efforts and building of isolation facilities.

"Yung LGUs naman, competent. Kailangan lang ng tulong...Tulungan sila, 'wag masyadong centralized, kasi mahirap yung malayo sa pamilya na isolation centers kasi hindi niya nai-incentivize ang tao magpa-isolate," she said.

(LGUs are competent. They just need help...Let's help them, let's not make this too centralized because it's hard to get quarantined far from your family. It doesn't incentivize people to isolate.)

The Philippine Red Cross and the local governments of Metro Manila will set up quarantine facilities in public and private schools in the capital region, the non-government organization's chairman said in a statement.

Sen. Richard Gordon said the humanitarian organization would provide ambulances to transport patients to the facilities and hospitals, set-up isolation beds, and ensure daily monitoring of virus patients' condition.

“We can be more effective if we can work together for the same purpose. Ang purpose po natin, maalis natin talaga ‘yung dumadami (na COVID-19 infected) doon sa looban. Dapat mailabas natin para hindi na dumami, lalo ‘yung mga may sakit at nakaka-awa ho talaga," he said.

(Our purpose is to remove the many cases of infections inside homes. We need to get them out to prevent more cases of infections.)