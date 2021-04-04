PH posts highest number of new COVID-19 recoveries, but also over 11K new cases

Health workers administer the COVID19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 11,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 795,051. This was the third straight day that new cases breached 10,000.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 41,205 new recoveries, the highest number since the pandemic began, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 646,100.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics

This means that the country has a total of 135,526 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Two more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 13,425.

Sunday’s numbers however do not include data from 5 labs that were not able to submit on time.

For the past 7 days, the Philippines has reported an average of 10,465 new cases a day.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics also noted that the positivity rate is now at 22.7 percent.

The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days, before reopening the economy.

The government is aiming to ramp up contact-tracing in the Metro Manila and nearby provinces, which were placed on the strictest quarantine level for one more week until April 11.

Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called on the government to set clear time-bound objectives for the extension of the enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

Economic managers had been looking forward to a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter as the economy opened up.

The World Bank however said the country’s slow mass vaccination amid surging COVID-19 cases has prompted it to lower its recovery expectations for the Philippines.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 130.78 million people and caused over 2.84 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 30 million infections and over 554,000 deaths.

Brazil ranks second with 12.9 million infections and over 330,000 COVID-19 fatalities. In terms of number of infections, India is third with 12.48 million confirmed cases. In terms of deaths meanwhile, Mexico’s ranks third with over 201,000 deaths.