Gov’t urged to step up efforts vs ‘distance cheating’

MANILA – Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has called on the government and schools to strengthen their efforts to stop various forms of cheating in distance learning.

The most prevalent method of “distance cheating” is the alleged “sagot-for-sale” scheme, where parents hire other people to answer their children’s modules while some offer such services for a fee of up to P500, Gatchalian said in a statement on Saturday.

Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, said such practices continue despite being discouraged by the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Kung hindi natin wawakasan itong sagot for sale at iba pang anyo ng pandaraya sa distance learning, lalong hindi matututo ang mga mag-aaral,” he said.

(If we don’t stop this ‘sagot for sale’ and other forms of cheating in distance learning, the more our students will not learn.)

“Kapag nalusutan nila ito sa unang pagkakataon, uulit-ulitin na nila ang ganitong pandaraya. Dekalidad na edukasyon ang nakasalalay dito,’ he added.

(If they get away with cheating during the first time, they’ll just keep repeating it. The quality of education is at stake here.)

In a Senate hearing in early March, Gatchalian and Sen. Nancy Binay raised concerns over cheating in distance learning, such as parents answering their children’s module.

In response, Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said the DepEd has no control over parents who answer their children’s assessment activities.

“We were very clear that this school year, since home-based siya, is also the best time to teach honesty to our children,” San Antonio said.

