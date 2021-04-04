Gov't aims to trace COVID-19 patients' contact within 24 hours: DILG

Commuters wait for a ride along Aurora Avenue in Quezon City as the start of curfew nears on March 31, 2021 amid the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Various state agencies would allot 18,000 more contact tracers in Metro Manila as the government aims to locate people exposed to COVID-19 patients within 24 hours, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Sunday.

Government will intensify its "prevention, isolation, treatment and reintegration" measures under the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus until April 11, said DILG officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernardo Florece.

"Kung beyond 24 hours siya, hindi magiging efficient ang ating contact tracing," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(If it's beyond 24 hours, our contact tracing would not be efficient.)

In Metro Manila, some 9,000 contact tracers have been retained out of those hired last year, Florece said.

They are among the 15,000 remaining contact tracers from the 50,000 enlisted nationwide. Florece attributed the downsizing to lack of funds.

The labor department has committed to hire 7,000 additional contact tracers for the capital region, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will hire 600 contact tracers, Florece said.

The Philippine National Police will deploy 360 personnel, and other regions have lent some 300 contact tracers who conduct their job virtually, Florece added.

"(In total), mga 18,000. Sakto na 'yan para sa NCR (National Capital Region) with 14 million population," he said.

(In total, it's around 18,000, which is enough for NCR with 14 million population.)

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the Philippines' COVID-19 contact-tracing czar, admitted last week before lawmakers a “gradual decrease” in locating contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“For the past 4 weeks, nakita niyo na talagang nag-deteriorate nang malaki. And look at the average, from 1:7, the national average, it went down to 1:3. Ibig sabihin… sa contact tracing efficiency ratio of 1:3 to 1:5, ang nako-cocontact trace lang ho d'yan are members of the household,” Magalong said.

(For the past 4 weeks, you can see that there was a significant deterioration... A contact tracing efficiency ratio of 1:3 to 1:5 means only household members are contact-traced.)

Meanwhile, Florece said the government will add 100 beds for COVID-19 patients at the Quezon Institute, run by the Philippine Tuberculosis Society Inc in Quezon City.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,576 more COVID-19 cases, the second highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, bringing its total virus cases to 784,043.

The alarming rise in fresh infections prompted the government to impose the strictest enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal from March 29 until April 11.

The spike in cases has been due to the presence of COVID-19 variants, the increased mobility of people after the gradual reopening of the economy, and the public's non-compliance with health protocols, officials and experts said.