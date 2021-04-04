Fund for aid during ECQ in NCR Plus to be released to local govts Monday - DILG

Parishioners pray outside the Church of the Señor of Bangkulasi in Navotas City on Good Friday despite the government ban on church activities in the NCR and surrounding provinces during the Holy Week to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some P22.9 billion allotted for the one-time cash or in-kind assistance to NCR Plus residents during the enhanced community quarantine will be released Monday to local governments, an official said Sunday.

Local chief executives have 15 days to distribute the assistance in cash or 30 days in kind, said Undersecretary Bernardo Florece, officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

"Ang bilin sa'tin ng Presidente ay kung saan mas mabilis maipapamahagi ang ayuda," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The President ordered us to distribute it through whichever is faster.)

"'Yung pondo, which is P22.9 billion na binigay ng DBM (Department of Budget and Management) through Sec. Wendel (Avisado) ay naipasa na sa Bureau of Treasury. Tomorrow, it will be released to LGUs (local government units) directly na beneficiary."

(The budget, which is P22.9 billion that the DBM gave through Sec. Wendel, has been transferred to the Bureau of Treasury. Tomorrow, it will be released directly to LGU beneficiaries.)

The National Capital Region and its surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal have been placed under ECQ since March 29 to curb the alarming rise in fresh coronavirus infections.

When asked if there would be additional aid with the extension of ECQ until April 11, Florece said the assistance was for "one-time" only.

"Ang pinagkuhanan ng pondo ay 'yung balance, 'yung unutilized nung Bayanihan 2. Maliban d'yan, wala na tayong pagkukuhanan ng pondo, unless there’s supplemental fund," he said.

(We got the budget from the unutilized funds under Bayanihan 2. Besides that, we have no budget unless there's supplemental fund.)

Local governments may tap into their unused funds, he said.

Low-income families in Metro Manila and nearby areas may receive P1,000 each or up to P4,000 maximum worth of assistance, according to Florece.

The assistance should not be used for politics, he said. The public is urged to report local officials who will violate this, he added.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,576 more COVID-19 cases, the second highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, bringing its total virus cases to 784,043.