Cardinal Tagle joins Rome's Easter celebration as he recovers from eye treatment

MANILA - Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, former Manila archbishop and current prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, joined Easter celebration in Rome as continues to recover from a successful eye treatment.

Tagle, 63, can see "very clearly" and can send "smartphone messages and use the computer," following his laser procedure on a tiny tear discovered on his left eye's retina on March 31, according to Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of Pontificio Collegio Filippino.

"Faithfully following his doctor's advice to avoid too much head movement, he joins our Easter Triduum activities as a concelebrant, just like during weekday Masses throughout the year," Gaston said.

"To preempt fake news (including those claiming to solicit funds for his medical needs), these and any future updates will be posted on pcfroma.org. We assure you of our prayers in this Easter Season."

Tagle has been residing in Rome since February las year after Pope Francis appointed him to the Roman Curia, the central governing body of the Holy See. He was Manila's 32nd archbishop and held the post for 8 years.

He had visited the Philippines last September and tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Manila. He was asymptomatic and recovered after several days.