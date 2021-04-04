Caloocan lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice said Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19 after 8 days in quarantine.

The lawmaker said he has "very mild symptoms" and that the district office would be temporarily closed due to "numerous cases among my staff members."

"God’s grace shall bear us out of this pandemic. You can still message me though if you think I can do something for you my beloved constituents. Please pray for each and everyone, stay home and keep safe. God bless Caloocan," he said in a Facebook post.

Erice is the latest lawmaker to contract the disease after House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Negros Oriental 1st District. Jocelyn Sy-Limkaichong and Anakalusugan Rep. Michael Defensor.

At least two lawmakers have died of the coronavirus, namely Representatives Francisco Datol and Ma. Bernardita Ditas Ramos.

The House of Representatives earlier went on a 4-day lockdown due to a surge in virus cases in the capital region.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,576 more COVID-19 cases, the second highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, bringing its total virus cases to 784,043.

The surge prompted government to impose enhanced community quarantine, the strictest in a 4-step level, in Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal from March 29 to April 11.