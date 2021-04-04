6-day-old infant succumbs to COVID-19 in Davao del Norte town

The Inter-agency Task Force of Santo Tomas town in Davao del Norte reported on Sunday that a six-day-old male infant was the latest patient to die due to COVID-19.

The infant was delivered in a local birthing clinic by a 16-year-old mother from Barangay New Katipunan in Santo Tomas.

The said patient is the town’s 177th confirmed case of COVID-19. The Santo Tomas LGU has already facilitated the burial of the infant.

"To date, the Santo Tomas town has logged 180th confirmed cases of COVID-19 with Santo Tomas IATF noting that majority of cases stemmed from social and mass gatherings," the Municipal Information Office said in a Facebook post.

As of April 3, Davao del Norte has 3,425 confirmed cases with 285 active cases.

A slight spike of COVID-19 cases was also observed in Davao del Norte in the past days, sometimes overtaking Davao City in daily new cases.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has a total of 795,051 COVID-19 cases, of which 135,526 are active cases.

- report from Hernel Tocmo