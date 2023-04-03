The National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City, Oct. 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Monday said he has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the "tragic condition of the patients" at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) following his surprise inspection in the facility.

"Nakakalungkot na makita ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng ilang mga pasyente sa NCMH sa Mandaluyong. Kung mahina ang iyong sikmura, tiyak na masusuka ka sa sobrang baho ng kanilang ward. Daig pa ang amoy ng kulungan ng baboy," Tulfo said in a statement.

Tulfo said he wants to investigate the alleged corruption in NCMH's management and identify the root causes of the problems in the institution.

Tulfo stressed the need to hold accountable those responsible for corruption or any lapses, negligence, or violations of laws, rules, and regulations governing mental health care services.

"Sa sahig sila natutulog at walang banig, kumot o unan. Nagsisiksikan na parang mga sardinas at sobrang init na mistulang pugon dahil walang ventilation at kulang sa electric fan," he shared.

Tulfo said the budget allocated by the government for NCMH should be used to improve the quality of care and support provided to patients.

Apart from general adult psychiatry, the NCMH also offers child and adolescent psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, women and children protection, and crisis management services.