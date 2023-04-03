Remulla: 7-8 suspects point to Teves’ involvement in Degamo slay

Remulla: 5 suspects saw Teves through videocall; mastermind escaped through helicopter with “Teves cares” slogan

MANILA — Seven to eight suspects allegedly pointed to Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves’ involvement in the killing of Governor Roel Degamo, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

“Sa labing-isa, siguro pito o walo,” Remulla said in an interview at the Justice department Monday, following a press conference in Camp Crame.

Remulla said some of them even saw Teves himself through a video call.

“Si Marvin [Miranda] ang kausap at ipinakita sa first 4, pinakita 'yung kausap. Ang sabi, good luck!,” he explained.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Suspects in the Degamo slay are currently at the Department of Justice for the inquest proceedings of Marvin Miranda, one of the alleged masterminds in the Degamo slay. Video from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Remulla earlier identified Miranda as a main player and allegedly one of the masterminds in the killing of Degamo on March 4 in Negros Oriental.

He was arrested by a composite team composed of members of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines arrested Miranda in Antique on Friday, March 31.

Miranda, who underwent inquest proceedings at the DOJ on Monday, allegedly called Teves “boss idol.”

“Pag kinakausap niya yung iba, si boss idol yan, si boss idol to. O eto sa telepono si boss idol,” he said.

Teves, on the other hand, allegedly financed everything — from buying weapons to providing vehicles and hideouts.

Like a scene straight out of a movie, Remulla claimed it was Teves who provided Miranda with a helicopter as a means to escape from Negros Oriental.

“Yung ginamit para tumakas, helicopter yung isa. Yung sa helicopter. It’s care of Teves but nakalagay sa helicopter, Teves cares,” he said.

Remulla earlier likened Teves to an executive producer or producer of a movie who provided a storyline.

But it was Miranda who allegedly gave the script, comparing him to a director and casting director.

“We’re looking at other people who may possibly be but we cannot tie them up yet that’s why we’re definite on these two. If there are others, it might just be part of the criminal organization that we are looking at to account for the several other murders, more than 30 other murders,” Remulla said.

One of the motives authorities are looking at is political — Degamo, in February, had just unseated Teves’ brother Pryde Henry, after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

But according to Remulla, various reasons were given to the suspects for killing Degamo, including allegations of being a drug lord.

Pryde Henry, on the other hand, had allegedly reached out to the Justice secretary.

“We’ll find out. We’ll find out. Kasi marami na siyang patutsada. He already gave a waiver, he already gave a few statements to the point where he doesn’t want to be involved, that’s what I gather from the statements I have seen,” he said.

“There’s a hint that he just wants to come across. I don’t know what he wants to say but he wants to talk to us. When I say us because when I talk to somebody about a case, I always make sure somebody else is present,” he explained.

Remulla said there are allegations that Teves is behind other murders in Negros.

“Many of them are pointing to him as behind most of these murders, most of these murders,” he said.

“There are people who would want to point that former Governor Teves and former Cong. Teves, yung kapatid no. But we have to see the evidence. Sabi ko nga, we have to base it on the evidence,” he added.

Remulla said he believes Teves is still in a Southeast Asian country.

"Binigyan na nga siya ng pagkakataon maglanding kung saan airfield niya gusto. Lahat na binigay na sa kanya na pagkakataon. Pag gusto may paraan, pag ayaw may dahilan,” he said.

Teves stands to face multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder complaints before the DOJ but Remulla said, due process has to kick in.

TEVES’ SIDE

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said he will not comment on the latest statements of the Justice secretary, out of respect to him.

“We will just await the filing of whatever charges may be made, and say our piece in the proper forum. Again, we emphasize that the bar of public opinion is not the right venue to determine the guilt or innocence of anyone,” he said.

"Perhaps, what we should focus on is why the DOJ, the NBI , and the PNP are violating the basic Constitutional rights of those being detained in connection with the criminal investigations in relation to Cong. Teves, why they are being moved around the country against their will, being denied the right to counsel, and subjected to improper pressure and influence to make them testify falsely against Cong. Teves. These acts evince not just the weakness of the government's case, but an illegal scheme to manipulate the evidence to unfoundedly incriminate a person,” he said.

Teves has yet to return to the Philippines even after he was suspended for 60 days by the House of Representatives due to his continued absence from work, despite the expiration of his travel authority on March 9.

Aside from being implicated in the Degamo killing, Rep. Teves is also facing murder charges over the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog, as well as complaints of illegal possession of firearms.

RELATED VIDEO