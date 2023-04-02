PNP: Avoid 'ATM' photos to avoid Holy Week home break-ins

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Here's a tip for the Holy Week break: avoid posting "at the moment" photos of your travels if no one is staying at your house.

That's a tip from Philippine National Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo, who said crooks are scouring social media to see whose houses are empty during Holy Week.

Other social media no-no's: posting photos of your boarding pass or ATM on social media.

"Lock your doors and windows if you're going out during Holy Week. Do not post your itinerary and the time you're leaving. May mga cybercriminals na nakabantay," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Para na rin nating sinabi na walang tao sa bahay natin...Hindi lang nasa kalsada ang mga kriminal, pati sa cyberspace."

The PNP spokesperson also gave other tips: do not bring valuables or large amounts of cash during Holy Week break and travel early to avoid the exodus of people going on vacation.

The PNP is deploying 75,000-78,000 personnel during the Holy Week break. The national police force is on heightened alert, Fajardo said, and the PNP has banned all leaves.

"Bawal po ang leave. Hindi natin pinapayagan ang ating PNP personnel na mag leave except yung mga emergency cases, pinapayagan naman po, to make sure na mayroon tayong sapat na bilang ng nagbabantay sa ating mga areas of convergence," she said.