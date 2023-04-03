Solar panels installed at San Antonio National High School. Makati government handout.

MANILA – The city government of Makati City, the Philippines’ financial hub, has installed solar panels in 9 of its public schools to promote “sustainable energy,” and raise awareness on climate change impacts.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the use of solar panels is “just one step towards achieving our goal of creating a more sustainable and resilient city.”

"As a city, we have a responsibility to protect the environment and address the effects of climate change… By investing in solar panels for our public schools, we are taking a step towards a greener, more sustainable future for our beloved city,” she said during the inauguration of the solar panel program at San Antonio National High School.

“We are setting the bar, an example to the community na dapat gumawa na tayo ng paraan para maibsan ‘yung nangyayari sa atin na climate crisis,” she added in a separate interview with the media.

The San Antonio National High School is considered the first public school in Makati to have fully-operational solar panels, based on a statement from the city.

Makati aims to transition to the use of solar energy in 25 public elementary and high schools for this year, Binay said. While she admitted the installation was costly, the mayor believed their investments will be returned in 3 years.

The local government said 88 percent or 3,644 kilowatt hours (kWh) of San Antonio National High School’s electricity consumption came from solar power, while 12 percent or 498 kWh was sourced from an electric distribution utility company.

So far, the following schools have started using solar power:

Makati High School

East Rembo Elementary School

Makati Elementary School

Pembo Elementary School

San Antonio Village Elementary School

Nicanor Garcia Elementary School

Tibagan High School

Rizal Elementary School

The installation of solar panels in 6 more public elementary and high schools is currently underway, the mayor said.

“I guess itong first 15 is the pilot, bilang patunay na aming sineseryoso ang call for climate action,” she said.

Ten more schools will have solar panels by next year, she added.

In August last year, the local official declared a state of climate emergency in a bid to lead local efforts to address the on-ground effects of rising global temperatures.

Binay said her city is also partnering with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to use electric buses for its smart public transport system.

