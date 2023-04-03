Children play under the afternoon heat in Quezon City on March 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Warm and dry conditions will prevail over most parts of Luzon this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weekly weather outlook for April 4 to 9, PAGASA said most of Luzon will have warm and dry weather, with shear line-like cloud patterns to bring passing rains over parts of eastern and southern Luzon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Metro Manila will also be cloudy with possible rains on Tuesday, and sunny and warm for the rest of the week.

Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, may affect parts of Mindanao throughout the week, and over western and central Visayas by Saturday.

Easterlies will likewise affect the central and southern part of the country by Thursday and Friday.

PAGASA said it is monitoring the possibility of a low pressure area forming outside the Philippine area of responsibility east of Mindanao by Thursday. This may develop into a tropical depression and enter PAR by the weekend.

"Current model runs show the system approaching or passing near the Bicol Region before midweek next week," it said, adding that they are continuously monitoring the weather disturbance.

PAGASA also said trough or extension of this potential disturbance may bring rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga by Sunday.

Another LPA outside of the PAR east of MIndanao is expected to dissipate mid-week, it added.

RELATED VIDEO