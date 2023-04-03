Embahada at Met Police London magkatuwang sa forum vs. domestic abuse

LONDON - Inilatag ng Philippine Embassy at Metropolitan Police ang isang forum kontra domestic abuse bilang huling hirit para sa National Women’s Month.

“Welcome to the culmination of the embassy’s month-long activity in celebration of National Women’s Month. Today’s lecture should contribute to the greater inclusion and empowerment of women,” saad ni Amb. Teodoro Locsin Jr., PH ambassador to UK.

Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr., Philippine Ambassador to UK (Image from Ernie Delgado)

Ang forum na ginanap sa Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy noong March 29 ay pinangunahan ng British-Filipino detective superintendent Joe Derilo, Sergeant Charina Boys, at Police Constable Danielle Noble, at iba pang mga opisyal ng London Metropolitan Police.

Detective Superintendent Joe Derilo, Metropolitan Police (Image from Ernie Delgado)

Image from Ernie Delgado

“We want to set an example to young people in this country that with hard work, and we are the most hard-working people on the planet, we can get anywhere. We can be police officers,” sabi ni Detective Superintendent Joe Derilo, Metropolitan Police.

Image from Ernie Delgado

Ang lecture ay bahagi ng kampanya para sa public awareness kontra domestic abuse at paghikayat sa Filipino community na isumbong ang mga insidente ng krimen na may kaugnayan sa domestic violence.

Bagamat ang lalaki at babae raw ay pwedeng biktima ng domestic abuse, ayon sa datos na ipinakita ng Met officers, doble ang bilang ng mga babaeng nagiging biktima ng domestic abuse kumpara sa mga kalalakihan.

Hinikayat din ng Met officers ang Filipino community na huwag matakot mag-report ng krimen. Kahit umano ang mga undocumented ay protektado ng batas, lalo na ang biktima ng human trafficking.

Image from Ernie Delgado

Image from Ernie Delgado

“They are victims of crime and they are scared to come. There is a National Referral Mechanism that we will refer you to, to give you the right level of support. Even if you are subject to immigration, there is no deportation, and there is no detention. We give you the right level of support from social services to housing and more,” dagdag ni Derilo.

Image from Ernie Delgado

Image from Ernie Delgado

Image from Ernie Delgado

Mainit din ang mga tanong mula sa Filipino community.

“I am very much interested in this workshop and how we go forward so we as a community learn from this workshop,” sabi ng isang dumalo sa forum.

(Kasama ang mga larawan ni Ernie Delgado)

