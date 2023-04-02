MANILA -- The provincial government of Occidental Mindoro on Sunday announced the suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, in the mainland of the province from April 3 to 5 due to power outages.

According to Executive Order No. 20, the continuous power outages in the province, which lasts from 16 to 20 hours, has “negatively affected the learning and working conditions in all schools”, and thus, has also placed the health and safety of students and school personnel at risk.

Governor Eduardo Gadiano also said the suspension of classes covers “school works of teaching and non-teaching personnel.”

“Nonetheless, teaching personnel are encouraged to provide continuous delivery of basic education through asynchronous learning,” the order added.

The suspension does not cover schools in the island towns of Looc and Lubang, which have different power suppliers.

- report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News