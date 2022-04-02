Para sa gobernador ng probinsya ng Tarlac, mali ang ginawa sa rebulto ni dating Sen. Ninoy Aquino sa isang plaza sa Tarlac City kung saan idinaos ang isang campaign rally ng tambalang Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at Sara Duterte nitong Sabado.

Tinakpan ang rebulto ni Aquino ng tarpaulin at tent ng Uniteam.

Si Ninoy Aquino ay taga Tarlac at isa siya sa mga kumalaban sa rehimeng Marcos noong martial law at pinaslang habang hawak ng mga sundalo noong umuwi siya ng Pilipinas taong 1983.

Binatikos din ni Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines President at Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David ang ginawa sa rebulto ni Aquino.

"If this is how we treat the memory of a man whose death helped save our country from the long dark years of tyranny and dictatorship, and whose blood watered the seeds of aspiration for the restoration of our freedom and democracy, then it must be said that he was wrong in believing that 'The Filipino is worth dying for,'" aniya sa isang Facebook post.

"A nation that treats its villains like heroes and its heroes like villains has nowhere to go but down the drain. It will be treated with contempt by the community of nations that used to be inspired by the fabled nobility of its citizens now gone," dagdag pa niya.

"It should not have been done that way. We respect naman," sabi ni Gov. Susan Yap.

Hindi pa umano sila nagkakausap ni Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles na nagsabing hindi na dapat pinapansin ang pambabatikos sa nangyari sa rebulto ni Aquino.

"Pabayaan na natin ang mga bumabatikos. It is time for forgiveness and healing. Mag-unite na lang tayo," sabi ni Angeles sa hiwalay na interview sa media.

Ayon naman kay senatorial aspirant Gibo Teodoro, kung may nangyari man na ganoon kanina ay hindi sinasadya ng Uniteam.

Si Teodoro ay pangalawang pinsan ni Ninoy Aquino.

- may ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News