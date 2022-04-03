MANILA — A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit off the coast of Surigao del Sur in eastern Mindanao early Sunday evening.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the epicenter of the quake in the waters some 49 kilometers off Bayabas town in Surigao del Sur.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin with a depth of 45 kilometers, struck at 6:24 p.m. Sunday.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSurigaoDelSur#iFelt_SurigaoDelSurEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 03 April 2022 - 06:24 PM

Magnitude = 6.1

Depth = 045 km

Location = 09.18°N, 126.67°E - 049 km N 61° E of Bayabas (Surigao Del Sur)

https://t.co/L861YwNrB4 pic.twitter.com/OF737aj4q7 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) April 3, 2022

Intensity III tremors were felt in Rosario, Agusan del Sur, Phivolcs said.

Surigao City was hit by intensity II shaking, while Bislig City in Surigao del Sur and Abuyog and Hilongos towns in Leyte reported intensity I tremors.

Phivolcs cautioned residents in the quake-stricken areas to expect aftershocks, although no damages were expected from the temblor.

This is the second significant earthquake on Sunday that struck near the Philippine trench.

A magnitude 4.7 quake also struck off Davao Occidental at 8:52 a.m., Phivolcs reported.

Earthquakes are often experienced in the Philippines, as the country is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire.