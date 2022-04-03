Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents will be deployed in campaign sorties to monitor incidents of vote buying, the Department of Justice said Sunday as officials ramped up measures against the election offense.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has instructed NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor to "embed" agents in campaign events so they can catch those buying and selling votes, said DOJ Assistant Secretary Neal Vincent Bainto.

"Maaasahan natin na 'yong NBI agents natin sa field offices, sa regional offices, sumasama na 'yan sa mga campaign rally, nagmamasid na 'yan diyan," Bainto told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We can expect that our NBI agents in the field and regional offices are already joining campaign rallies and monitoring.)

"Kaya 'yong mga nagtatangkang gumawa diyan ng vote buying, mag-ingat na kayo at baka kayo ang mahuli," he warned, adding that the agents would be in plain clothes to blend in with the crowd.

(So those who plan on committing vote buying, be careful because you may get caught.)

A person caught committing vote buying will be immediately arrested, Bainto said.

The official assured that the NBI would be fair in handling vote buying cases, even if the people involved are incumbent officials.

"It does not matter kung ikaw 'yong nasa posisyon — incumbent ka o hindi; ikaw 'yong lumalaban sa incumbent. As long as may election offense na makikita 'yong NBI, kailangan nating hulihin iyong mga 'yon," he said.

(It does not matter if you're in a position — whether you're an incumbent or not, or you are running against the incumbent official. As long as the NBI sees an election offense, we need to arrest them.)

Bainto said it is also possible for the NBI to file complaints related to alleged vote buying cases previously reported by the media.

The Commission on Elections recently created a task force to investigate and prosecute vote buying cases, which also includes representatives from the DOJ and NBI, among other government and law enforcement agencies.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising "money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election" is prohibited.

The country's national and local elections will be held on May 9. Official campaign period for national candidates started last Feb. 8, while it was on March 25 for local candidates.