Magnitude 4.7 quake hits off southeastern Mindanao

MANILA — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit off the coast of southeastern Mindanao Sunday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the earthquake’s epicenter in the ocean some 162 kilometers south of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 03 April 2022 - 08:52 AM

Magnitude = 4.7

Depth = 107 km

Location = 05.19°N, 126.92°E - 162 km S 60° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/SeW2FNt64F pic.twitter.com/buY8A2loMi — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) April 3, 2022

It was recorded at 8:52 a.m.

Phivolcs said the earthquake, which struck near the Philippine trench, was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 107 kilometers.

No aftershocks are expected, and no intensities were reported.

Earthquakes are a normal occurrence in the Philippines, as the country is situated on the western side of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

