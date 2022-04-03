MANILA - If elected president, both Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Senator Manny Pacquiao promised to let detained Senator Leila de Lima "defend herself in court" while labor leader Leody de Guzman said she would be freed.

This was in response to the appeal by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch Philippines to the presidential aspirants to ensure that De Lima will be freed once they get elected.

According to Domagoso, he will ensure that De Lima will be given "a day in court" should he become president.

"Senator Leila de Lima deserves to have a day in court and ma-practice niya 'yung kaniyang karapatan (practice her rights)," Domagoso said.

"Lahat ng uri ng pagtatanggol sa sarili, dapat magamit ni Senator Leila de Lima (All types of defense, Senator Leila de Lima should have them). And I guarantee you, Senator Leila de Lima, under my watch, she will have it," he said during the second presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Pacquiao also agreed that De Lima should be given "due process."

"Pero mahirap naman po 'yun kung hindi natin ida-daan sa due process, parang hindi natin nirerespeto 'yung Constitution natin (It's hard if we due process is not followed, as if we are not respecting our Consitution)," Pacquio said.

"Pabilisin 'yung trial para makalabas na siya kung wala siyang kasalanan. Kung may kasalanan siya eh di mahahatulan siya. 'Yun po ang kailangan natin, due process, pabilisin," he added.

(Let's speed up the trial so she can be released if she's innocent. If she's at fault then she should be judged. That's what is needed, due process, hastened.)

De Guzman, on the other hand, said De Lima should be freed since her detention is a form of payback by President Rodrigo Duterte for her investigation into Davao City.

"Dapat palayain si Senador De Lima. Ang nangyaring pagpapakulong sa kanya ay bengansya ni Duterte dahil sa kanyang ginawang pag-iimbestiga sa Davao. At 'yan ang isang katangian ng ating pangulo ngayon, na pagka bumabatikos sa kanya, kaniyang ipinakukulong o kanyang titirahin," he said.

(Senator De Lima should be freed. Her incarceration is vengeance by Duterte over her investigation in Davao. And that is the character of the president today, he jails those who criticize him or hit them.)

De Lima has been detained since February 24, 2017.

Before her arrest, she spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and then in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, then from 2010 to 2015 as justice secretary in the Benigno Aquino administration that preceded Duterte's.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the few opposition voices as the populist enjoyed a landslide win.

But Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals inside the nation's biggest prison while she was justice secretary.

The charges were "an act of vengeance" by Duterte to silence her and warn others not to oppose him, said de Lima, who is not allowed bail.

Foreign parliamentarians, particularly from Europe, have also called for De Lima's release.

De Lima is currently eyeing reelection as senator.

