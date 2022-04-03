MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration said Sunday it has identified the Chinese man who was caught using a fake Philippine passport before boarding a flight for Maldives.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval named the man as Zu Kaidi, who had a Chinese passport issued in Shanghai last July 2013, with a 10-year validity.

On Tuesday, Immigration officials caught Zu, who initially presented himself as Mark Anthony Cobeng, as he tried to board a private jet.

Authorities said the identity in the passport Zu presented belong to a 7-year-old boy born in 2014, based on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) database.

Immigration officials have coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Manila to gather additional information on Zu, who is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, Sandoval said.

The BI has also asked the PSA and Department of Foreign Affairs to look into Zu.

Sandoval said the BI will complete its investigation on Zu's case before determining if he will be allowed bail.

Zu's lawyer has presented a PSA certification indicating that Zu is supposedly a a Filipino citizen but his Chinese passport says he was born in China.

"Immigration forensics evidence and data base is already a basis for gross violation of Philippine laws and deportation is the only punitive action,” Sandoval said.

— Report from Raoul Esperas

