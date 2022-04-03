Some officials and members of Abu Sayyaf terrorist pledge allegiance to the Islamic State, as seen in this screengrab from a video released in 2016. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Four soldiers were wounded in clashes with the alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) fighters in Sumisip town in Basilan on Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

In a statement released Sunday, AFP’s Western Mindanao Command (WESMINCOM) said troops of Joint Task Force Basilan encountered alleged members of the ASG under mid-level leader Pasil Bayali at Barangay Sucaten in Sumisip at 7:31 a.m. Saturday.

The ASG members were able to flee, but government troops caught up with them, leading to another firefight.

The AFP said that there were an “undetermined number” of casualties from the side of the Abu Sayyaf.

Firearms and ammunition from the group were also recovered, including 3 M16A1 rifles, 20 long magazines, 5 short magazines, 3 bandoleers, and 619 rounds of M16 ammunition.

The 4 wounded soldiers, meanwhile, were immediately extracted from the clash site and given medication. As of this posting, all wounded soldiers were in stable condition, the AFP said.

Following the clashes, WESMINCOM commander Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. commended the Joint Task Force Basilan for their “selfless service and untiring dedication to their sworn duty.”

“The remaining members of the terror group who refuse to return to the fold of the law are doing desperate moves to gain popular support after they’ve lost it due to the neutralization of their top leader Radzmil Jannatul, a.k.a. Khubayb,” Rosario said.

Jannatul was killed by government troops in a firefight on March 26.

The military continues to intensify the conduct of combat and non-combat operations to end terrorism in Mindanao, the AFP added.

VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES: