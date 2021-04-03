PH logs 12,576 new COVID-19 cases, active cases swell to over 165,000

Filipino Catholics and candle vendors transact with a metal barrier between them along Carriedo street in Quiapo Manila on March 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,576 more COVID-19 cases, the second highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, with active infections breaching the 165,000-mark, straining hospitals in virus hotspots.

Saturday's new cases raised the country's total number of infections to 784,043. It does not include, however, results from 7 laboratories that failed to submit data on time.

The country's remaining active infections stood at 165,715, the highest in Southeast Asia. This is the 5th-straight day that the number of active cases reached an all-time high, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

Some 96.5 percent are experiencing mild symptoms while only 2.2 percent are asymptomatic of the disease, the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin showed.

A total of 103 individuals succumbed to the virus, pushing the country's death toll to 13,423. This is the highest since Wednesday, when the health department tallied 106 deaths, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

According to the DOH, the high number of deaths posted on Saturday were due to the "ongoing data reconciliation process" with the Philippine Statistics Authority and the agency's local Epidemiology Surveillance Units.

"Rest assured that in the interest of accurate data, the DOH is exerting all effort to validate deaths as they are reported," the agency noted.

Recoveries increased by 599 to 604,905.

Out of 33,800 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Friday noon, some 24.2 percent or nearly 1 out of 4 people were found to be positive for the virus nationwide.

A total of 30 duplicates, 14 of which were recoveries, have been excluded from the cumulative tally.

Some 48 cases initially tagged as recoveries turned out to be deaths after the agency's final validation.

The OCTA Research Group earlier in the day sought the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal— the "NCR Plus" bubble— to stem the rate of virus transmission.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce whether to lift or extend the ECQ in the areas late Saturday.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has already infected over 130 million, of which 2.8 million already died while almost 74 million already recuperated from the disease., data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

