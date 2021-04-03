Number of overseas Filipinos hit with COVID-19 now at 16,405

Luggage is seen as a passenger waits for check-in in the departures area of the Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. Christian Hartmann, Reuters

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 7 more Filipinos abroad were infected with COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected foreign-based Filipinos to 16,405.

The death toll stood at 1,049 after no new fatalities were recorded while the number of recovered overseas Filipinos climbed by 12 to to 10,060.

Of the total number of infected Filipinos abroad, 5,296 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.

As of posting, 90 countries or territories have logged cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number with 9,078, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 3,146. Europe, meanwhile, has logged 3,275 infected Filipinos while the Americas have 906.

Today, the DFA received reports of 7 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and the Americas. Meanwhile, no new fatality was recorded.@teddyboylocsin#DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/PLh1n2lHMj — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 3, 2021

In the Philippines, 784,043 people were reportedly infected as the health department counted 12,576 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, the second highest single-day tally in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of fatalities in the Philippines rose to 13,423, while total recoveries reached 604,905. Active cases are at 165,715, the highest in Southeast Asia.

To date, the novel coronavirus has infected over 130 million worldwide, with 2.8 million deaths and almost 74 million recoveries from the deadly pathogen, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

