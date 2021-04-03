'Nararanasang COVID-19 surge aabutin ng ilan pang linggo': OCTA Research

Naghihintay ng sakay sa Aurora Avenue sa Quezon City ang mga commuter sa gitna ng ipinapatupad na enhanced community quarantine sa Greater Manila Area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Aabutin ng ilang linggo ang nararanasang surge ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa iba't ibang lugar sa bansa, ayon sa isang miyembro ng OCTA Research.

“This surge will last us a few weeks. It will take more than a month to slow this down.” sabi ni Prof. Ranjit Rye sa isang press briefing.

Sinabi ng OCTA Research na bagama’t may pagbaba ng kaso sa ilang parte ng Metro Manila ay may pagtaas pa ring naitatala sa ibang lungsod.

Kung luluwagan naman anila ang lockdown, dapat paunti-unti ito dahil importanteng maiwasang mapuno ang mga ospital.

"We recommend that the ECQ be followed by an MECQ before we got to the more liberal GCQ. A step down approach so that we can sustain the gains that we achieved and the sacrifices that we have achieved over the last 2 weeks," ani Rye.

Babala pa ng OCTA Resarch na magiging mapeligro kung biglang ibalik sa GCQ ang buong NCR Plus Bubble.

“It might be extremely catastrophic for us to open prematurely with hospitals at critical right now,” ani Rye.

“Premature opening to GCQ might make us lose the gains. The ideal now is to deal with the surge. If we can manage transmissions, that’s the only the time we can fully open the economy," dagdag niya.

May pagbaba ng kaso na naitala sa Pasay City at Malabon, at iba pang mga siyudad gaya ng Navotas.

Bumagal din bahagya ang pagtaas ng mga kaso sa mga lungsod gaya ng Maynila, at Caloocan.

Pero may pagtaas pa rin ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa iba pang siyudad, gaya ng Mandaluyong, Marikina, at Las Piñas, ayon kay David.

"Pasay had a minus 22 percent, well it's a 22 percent decrease and Malabon had a 23 percent decrease, Navotas 4 percent decrease. There is also a slowdown, Makati had only 8 percent increase and some of them with low double digit like Manila 18 percent, Caloocan 19 percent are some promising indicators,” ani David.

“Those are some promising indicators but we’re not there yet. It’s slowing down, the ECQ is slowing down although there are still some LGUs showing a rapid increase like Mandaluyong, 67 percent increase and Marikina 51 percent, Las Piñas 57 percent,” dagdag niya.

Paliwanag naman ni Rev. Father Nicanor Austriaco, isa pa sa mga eksperto na kasapi ng grupo inaasahan pang makikita ang aktwal na epekto ng ECQ lockdown bandang Abril 7 dahil araw ang binibilang bago magdevelop ng sintomas ang isang taong nahawaan ng COVID-19.

Hinihikayat din ang paglipat ng mga nurse at iba pang health care workers mula sa low-risk regions papunta sa NCR at ang pagbubukas pa ng ilang isolation facilities sa mga lugar tulad ng mga eskuwelahan.

Nanawagan din sila na paigtingin ang vaccination efforts para sa healthcare workers.

-- Ulat ni Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News

