'Most wanted' na lalaki tiklo sa Rizal



MAYNILA - Arestado ang isang kinikilalang "most wanted" person ng Department of the Interior and Local Government sa bayan ng Taytay, Rizal noong Huwebes Santo, ayon sa Philippine National Police.

Kinilala ang suspek na si Dindo Darang o alyas "Dindo," na akusado sa kasong murder.

Ayon kay PNP chief Debold Sinas, naaresto si Darang sa bisa ng operasyon ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at mga pulis sa Rizal sa may East Bank Road sa barangay San Juan.

Aabot sa P90,000 ang inaalok na pabuya para mahuli ang suspek, na kasama sa Directorate for Intelligence-National Level Most Wanted Persons

Sinabi naman ni Sinas na "full alert" ang kanilang seguridad ngayong Semana Santa.

"The security of the people remains paramount; hence, the PNP remains on full alert even during the Lenten season. We know that criminal elements will take advantage of the situation to go around preying on our citizens,” ani Sinas sa isang pahayag.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO:

i

Watch more in iWantTFC