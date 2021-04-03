Lung Center on full capacity, ER overloaded with patients

MANILA - The Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) announced on Saturday that it will not accept walk-in COVID-19 patients, as it has already reached full capacity.

“We are currently not accepting walk-in and uncoordinated transfer of COVID-19 patients as well as elective surgical and non-emergency medical non-COVID patients,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

This is effective immediately, said Dr. Norberto Francisco, the hospital’s public information officer.

According to LCP, COVID-19 wards are at 100 percent capacity and its emergency room is already at 200 percent capacity.

However, teleconsultations for all illnesses including coronavirus disease are accepted through the facility’s phone concierge, and text message hotlines.

LCP is another in a growing list of hospitals in the capital region declaring full capacity, with private and public facilities alike saying they are at "critical" capacity.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government will be adding at least 110 additional bed capacity for moderate to severe cases at the Quezon Institute this coming week.

More beds will become available by next month, he said.

On Saturday, the government said it will extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces or "NCR Plus" for "at least" one week to curb rising COVID-19 infections.

