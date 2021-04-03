Contact-tracing czar Magalong tests positive for COVID-19



MANILA— Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the official leading the country's COVID-19 contact-tracing efforts, said Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is with a sad note that I would like to inform everyone that as of my RT-PCR test conducted yesterday morning (April 2, 2021), to which my results came out at 4:30 p.m. of the same day, I was tested positive of the Covid-19 virus," Magalong said in a statement.

He said this came as a "devastating blow" for him and his family.

"The seriousness of this pandemic is something that we should not take for granted. It is a difficult situation and I don’t want anyone of you to be in this condition as it is emotionally, psychologically and financially difficult for our loved ones to bear," he said.

Magalong's test result came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, which reached over 15,000 on Friday, the highest single-day tally on record so far.

Several other top officials have also contracted and recovered from the disease.

He said tracing has begun to track down those he came in contact with.

“Contact tracing efforts are underway for those whom I have come into close contact with. I also strongly advise everybody to observe the minimum health standards.” He added.

Magalong said he would continue monitoring the virus situation in the city.

“However, despite the predicament I am in, please be rest assured that we are still monitoring closely the City’s situation and coordinating to the proper authorities the necessary things to be done.”

— with reports from Micaella Ilao