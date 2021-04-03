Bishop Pabillo stresses importance of love, sacrifice amid COVID-19 in Easter message

Filipino Catholics pray behind metal barriers outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on March 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Manila's Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo on Saturday urged the public to show any "act of love and sacrifice" towards fellow Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing its importance during a difficult time.

In his Easter message, Pabillo reminded Filipinos that such acts of love and sacrifice would "bring new life" just like that of Easter, which commemorates Christ's resurrection. He described this as the "assurance of victory."

"We need this message in our time when so many acts of love, service to others, and prayers are being offered. We witness this among our medical frontliners who are tired, in danger, and not adequately compensated," the bishop pointed out, noting that the Church is also celebrating 500 years of Christianity's arrival in the Philippines.

He added that Jesus’ new life shows that "God rewards all acts of love and sacrifice" and that Easter is about everyone.

"Jesus is the guarantee that a new and better day is coming. Let us not lose hope. We continue to strive because we know, with God’s help, that we shall overcome," the message read.

"Praise God who gives us victory over death, over sickness, over evil. This is the real meaning of Easter."

Before the Holy Week, the government imposed its strictest quarantine measure in what it calls "NCR Plus," which covers Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

Churches were also ordered closed due to the strict quarantine, as mass gatherings are prohibited.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, is due to say an Easter vigil Mass on Saturday and on Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Christian liturgical calendar, he delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

- With a report from Reuters




