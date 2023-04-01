Lawyer of suspect tagged in Degamo slay claims NBI barred him from seeing client

The counsel of Marvin Miranda, one of the individuals tagged in the slaying of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, claimed the National Bureau of Investigation barred him from seeing his client Saturday afternoon.

"Di ko puwede kausapin. I asked, sabi 'under process.' I asked ano ibig sabihin ng under process' -- sabi secret. Sabi ko May secret ba sa investigation," former DOJ Undersecretary Reynante Orceo, who represents Miranda, said in a phone interview.

"Iniwasan ako ng iniwasan. itinatago talaga nila. Allegedly nasa NBI compound pero I don’t know."

Orceo said he waited for about two and a half hours.

"Ginagawa na nga ako bola, pinagpasapasahan ako," he said.

According to Orceo, details of Miranda's arrest were unclear.

"I asked around parang kagabi he was brought to NBI around 1 a.m... May binanggit na name na arresting officer but I need to confirm that," he noted.

"I don’t believe may warrant kasi wala pa naman naisasampa na kaso. So warrantless, so it took them how many days for them to arrest... warrant less to. Invalid arrest— Illegal detention na yan," Orceo asserted.

He said it is Miranda's right to have a "legal counsel of his choice." In his absence, any statement Miranda gives may be declared void.

"Dapat may karapatan siya sa abogado. Ba't ayaw pakausap? Hindi pwede kung sino sino lang binigay."

The NBI has supposedly arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the killing of Degamo last March 4, Justice Secretary Crispin "Boying" Remulla said Friday.

“There’s a breakthrough. It’s 99% solved - the Degamo case is 99% solved,” Remulla said.

However, Remulla did not reveal the identity or location where the suspect was arrested.

“The NBI was able to catch a main player… name we have not yet discuss here but practically I would say… in my own reading of the situation….one of the masterminds was caught today. Fleeing from Negros Oriental, he was caught somewhere else… outside Negros na,” Remulla said.

Remulla also showed the waiver of confidentiality issued by former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves that allows authorities to check his bank accounts and phone records to help in the investigation of the case.