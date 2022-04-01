NBI nabs 2 wanted men for 2017 murder in Cebu

Authorities can now close a 2017 murder case in Lapu-lapu City, Cebu after two suspects were arrested.

The National Bureau of Investigation-7 on Thursday announced it caught Victor “Gogong” Ponce and Raymond "Hapon” Ponce through an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ruelo Saladaga of RTC Branch 69 in Lapu-lapu.

The murder case was filed last January after the NBI-7 launched a thorough investigation when it found the body of Richard Caravana Jr. buried in a vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu, five years after he went missing.

When the cadaver was found, it was in a state of decomposition and mutilated.

“There were also a lot of broken bones including the skull, he was hit hard by the subject,” said NBI-7 Agent-in-charge Arnel Pura.

The suspected mastermind Markjun Ponce was arrested for a previous murder case in 2016. He is also facing another murder case for Caravana's death.

Pura said there Caravana had an altercation with the Ponce brothers a day before he went missing, adding weight to the case against the suspects.

The NBI also said there was mauling before he was killed.

“This was a cold case for so long, now it is solved,” said Pura.

Those who were arrested after admitting to their involvement in the crime were not allowed to post bail.—Report from Annie Perez

