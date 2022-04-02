Home  >  News

Marcos camp denies talk of paid supporters in Tarlac, calls them ‘planted’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2022 04:01 PM

MANILA – Some Tarlac residents were allegedly being offered cash after joining the political rally of UniTeam candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The Marcos camp rejected such allegations, saying those people were "planted" by rival political bets. 

ABS-CBN News spotted residents lining up in one barangay; according to residents, those queueing were given cash. 

Residents were handed P300, as some allegedly complained because they were expecting to get P500. 

In a statement, Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said those supporters-for-hire were "planted" by "dilawans", a pejorative term used to refer to supporters of the Aquinos, long-time political rivals of the Marcoses.

"Planted ang mga yan ng dilawan para sirain si presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos at sadyang lusawin ang katotohanan na sadyang napaka-init nang naging pagtanggap sa kaniya ng mga Tarlakenyo," Rodriguez said. 

Tarlac is a known political bailiwick of Ninoy Aquino, a staunch opposition figure during the regime of Bongbong's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 

Earlier, a makeshift shed at a UniTeam rally in Tarlac City on Saturday was put up where the monument depicting the assassinated senator stood. 

-- With reports from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   polls   elections   cash   rally   political rally   Sara Duterte   Bongbong Marcos   Vic Rodriguez  