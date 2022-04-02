MANILA – Some Tarlac residents were allegedly being offered cash after joining the political rally of UniTeam candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The Marcos camp rejected such allegations, saying those people were "planted" by rival political bets.

ABS-CBN News spotted residents lining up in one barangay; according to residents, those queueing were given cash.

Nakuhanan ng ABS-CBN news sa isang barangay ang pila ng mga dumalo sa campaign rally ng Uniteam sa Tarlac city. Ayon sa mga residente, bigayan umano ito ng pera para sa mga sumama sa rally @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/RWf9xlRcK6 — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) April 2, 2022

Residents were handed P300, as some allegedly complained because they were expecting to get P500.

Ayon sa isang residente, 300 pesos umano ang binigay sa mga dumalo sa rally. May nagrereklamo pa umano dahil inaasahan nilang 500 pesos ang kanilang matatanggap @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/PcwvlaBWq9 — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) April 2, 2022

In a statement, Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said those supporters-for-hire were "planted" by "dilawans", a pejorative term used to refer to supporters of the Aquinos, long-time political rivals of the Marcoses.

"Planted ang mga yan ng dilawan para sirain si presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos at sadyang lusawin ang katotohanan na sadyang napaka-init nang naging pagtanggap sa kaniya ng mga Tarlakenyo," Rodriguez said.

Tarlac is a known political bailiwick of Ninoy Aquino, a staunch opposition figure during the regime of Bongbong's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Earlier, a makeshift shed at a UniTeam rally in Tarlac City on Saturday was put up where the monument depicting the assassinated senator stood.

-- With reports from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News