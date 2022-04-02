MANILA – Some Tarlac residents were allegedly being offered cash after joining the political rally of UniTeam candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio.
The Marcos camp rejected such allegations, saying those people were "planted" by rival political bets.
ABS-CBN News spotted residents lining up in one barangay; according to residents, those queueing were given cash.
Residents were handed P300, as some allegedly complained because they were expecting to get P500.
In a statement, Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said those supporters-for-hire were "planted" by "dilawans", a pejorative term used to refer to supporters of the Aquinos, long-time political rivals of the Marcoses.
"Planted ang mga yan ng dilawan para sirain si presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos at sadyang lusawin ang katotohanan na sadyang napaka-init nang naging pagtanggap sa kaniya ng mga Tarlakenyo," Rodriguez said.
Tarlac is a known political bailiwick of Ninoy Aquino, a staunch opposition figure during the regime of Bongbong's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
Earlier, a makeshift shed at a UniTeam rally in Tarlac City on Saturday was put up where the monument depicting the assassinated senator stood.
-- With reports from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News