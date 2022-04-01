Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso holds a motorcade in Occidental Mindoro, a known bailiwick of the Liberal Party on April 1, 2022. Handout

SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday thanked members of the Liberal Party in Occidental Mindoro for "warmly welcoming" his slate here even if they are from competing political parties.

Domagoso campaigned in the towns of Mamburao and San Jose, where his lunch was hosted by gubernatorial candidate, Liberal Party treasurer and Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine "Nene" Sato.

Other Liberal Party members who welcomed Domagoso and his slate here are vice gubernatorial candidate and Abra de Ilog Mayor Eric Constantino, and board member and congressional bet Philip Ramirez.

"Bagamat in the past ay talagang dilaw na dilaw ang ibang areas dito, but as you can see, I'm very grateful to mga taga-Mindoro," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

"Nagpapasalamat na din ako kay Gov. Sato at sa iba pang officials na kami ay tinatanggap bilang tao at ang mainit nilang pagtanggap sa amin at sila pa ang gumagastos sa iba pang bagay na kinakailangan namin dito," he said.

While Vice President Leni Robredo is running for president as an independent candidate, she remains to be the chairperson of the Liberal Party. Her vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is the current party president of the LP.

In 2016, Occidental Mindoro delivered a victory for then-vice presidential candidate Robredo, by giving her some 79,000 votes against chief rival former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos' 57,000 votes.

San Jose Vice Mayor Roderick Agas, a former LP member who has shifted to Aksyon Demokratiko for the upcoming elections, said several voters in parts of Occidental Mindoro are considering to back Domagoso's candidacy even if local leaders endorse other presidential bets.

"Nakaka-relate kaming mga magsasaka sa kaniya," said Agas, Domagoso's lone ally in San Jose, which is known for producing onions, among other agricultural products.

(Farmers like us can relate to him.)

"Yung mga pangako niya sa tarification, yung pangako niya sa fuel, yung pangako niya sa sektor ng magsasaka at mangingisda, nakakarelate ang Mindoro," he said.

(Mindoro can relate to his promises about tarification, fuel, and the agriculture and fisheries sector.)

While the Liberal Party is still the dominant political group in the province, there are also some "Isko fanatics" here, Agas said.

"Yung mga nagawa niya sa Maynila, kitang-kita... pati mga matatanda na 93-years-old dito, fanatic ni Isko kasi yung mga aksyon na nagawa niya sa Maynila, yun ang nagpapakumbinsi, nagbabago," he said.

"Yung nakikitang resulta, yun ang nakikitang basehan para mag-switch to Isko," he said.

(What he has done in Manila is undeniable... Even 93-year-old elderly people here are fans of Isko. They were convinced to change their loyalty and vote for him because of what he did in Manila. The results are now their basis to switch to Isko.)

CAMPAIGNING LIKE A CELEBRITY

The campaign strategy of Domagoso - an actor-turned-politician - may be compared to how a celebrity tends to strengthen his fan base.

Before personally visiting the area, Domagoso's team would gather people to a pseudo-outdoor cinema, where videos are shown either through LEDs or projectors to discuss the Manila mayor's struggles as a garbage collector, his challenges as a young politician, and his achievements as the chief executive of the capital city.

After introducing his life story and platforms to voters through audio-visual presentations, Domagoso would then visit the city to conduct motorcades and town hall meetings, reminiscent of how actors would attend events to meet their supporters in person and further promote a project or a product.

In this personal encounter with voters, the Manila mayor would willingly take selfies and sign autographs for supporters who would approach him.

"Magsisikap tayo na pumunta sa tao, dumiretso sa tao, abutin natin ang kaya nating abutin," Domagoso said, when asked to comment about President Rodrigo Duterte's refusal to endorse a successor at this point.

(We will work hard to go to straight to the people, to reach as many people as we can.)

"Ako ay kandidato ng Aksyon Demokratiko so any party... any endorsement, lalo na 'yung endorsement ng ordinaryong Pilipino ay maa-appreciate ko," he said.

(I am a candidate of Aksyon Demokratiko but I appreciate any endorsement from any, party, especially the endorsement of ordinary Filipinos.)

In his campaign speeches, the standard bearer would usually describe himself as an underdog competing against the Philippines' political elite.

"Kailangan ko ng lahat ng uri ng tulong dahil itong laban na mabigat ito," he said.

"'Yung mga kalaban ko ay salinlahi na, matatagal nang pulitiko sa ating bansa," he said.

(I need all kinds of help because my fight is tough. My opponents have been there for many generations, and are long-time politicians.)

With a limited set of incumbent officials endorsing him for the top-elected post in the Philippines, Domagoso has been turning to his supporters to fuel his bid for the presidency.

"Anything above zero is positive," the mayor said.

"Dehado ako, mahirap ang laban ko at yun naman ay pinagtatapat ko lagi sa tao pero sabi nga natin hindi tayo sumusuko sa krisis," he said.

(I am at a disadvantage, my battle is difficult and I have always admitted that to the people, but like I always say, we do not give up in times of crisis.)

"Ito ang magiging attitude ng inyong lingkod, given a chance [as president]."

(This will be the same attitude I will have should I be given a chance to become president.)