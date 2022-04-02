Unidentified men opened fire at the house of Jong Mangudadatu, the former mayor of Buluan town early Friday morning. Handout

Unidentified armed men opened fire at the house of Jong Mangudadatu, the former mayor of Buluan town, Maguindanao, early Friday morning.

Maguindanao PNP spokesperson Police Capt. Fhaeyd Cana, said no one was hurt in the incident, which happened at 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion.

Mangudadatu is the older brother of incumbent Maguindanao Second District Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, who is running for governor.

On March 30, an M61 fragmentation grenade was found at 11:10 a.m. at the back gate of Buluan mayoral candidate Jessieden Ali Martinez’s house along Rose Street, Barangay Poblacion.

Cana, who said a concerned citizen reported the incident to police, added that investigators found the grenade covered with a brown towel.

He said the PNP suspected the two incidents as election-related, pending the result of the validation committee at the provincial and regional levels.

“We are considering it as separate incidents, hindi po natin mai-relate as of now,” Cana said.