Fil-Ams rise up against Asian hate

The Filipino community's outrage over Asian hate is palpable, as a series of violence against Filipinos continue on the streets of New York City.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York has reported at least 34 cases of hate attacks and criminal incidents targeting Filipinos since the start of the pandemic. Seven of those incidents took place this year alone.

"The violence against us is atrocious so we have to stand up and say enough already. Tama na! That's not right," National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) founder Loida Nicolas Lewis stressed.

Amid the wave of attacks, NaFFAA New York and the newly-formed Filipino American Network Against Asian Hate (FANAAH), together with concerned individuals, gathered at the Foley Square in Lower Manhattan to condemn the violence. Among those who attended the 'Filipinos Rise Up' rally was Noel Quintana who was a victim of Asian hate at the beginning of the pandemic. His face was slashed by an unidentified man while on a subway on his way to work.

"I still don't go to the subway yet... Andun pa rin yung fear. It's been a year now and since then, parang walang nangyari. Although there are some actions being taken by the mayor's office, and yet, walang pa ring nangyari," Quintana noted.

(The fear is still there. It's been a year now and since then, it's as if nothing has happened. Although there are some actions being taken by the mayor's office, and yet, nothing has happened.)

Attendees of the rally urged officials to address the violence. "Hopefully there will be a concrete response from the city. We're trying to get the attention of Mayor Adams so you know, to give us his time and talk to us," Julian Jagudilla of FANAAH said.

Organizers said this is just the beginning. They asserted that the Fil-Am community will not stop organizing and protesting until their voices are heard and until their safety and security are assured.