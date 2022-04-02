Courtesy: C-SPAN

Nani Coloretti has become the highest-ranking Filipino American in US President Joe Biden's administration.

The Hawaiian-born and -raised Fil-Am was confirmed as Deputy Director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) by a Senate vote, 57-41, on Tuesday.

The OMB is the largest office within the Office of the President, that oversees the implementation of the president's vision across the Executive branch. OMB also ensures that funds appropriated by Congress are properly spent.

Previously, Coloretti served as senior vice president at the Urban Institute. She also became one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in the Obama administration, serving as deputy secretary at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the assistant secretary for management and acting CFO of the US Department of the Treasury.