MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday warned against getting more than three COVID-19 jabs, as the government finalizes rules for a fourth anti-coronavirus shot.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said there were some reports of people who have received more than three doses.

"Gusto nila magpabakuna na tatanggapin kapag sila ay nag-abroad. May mga mangilan-ngilan na ang gusto nila ... ay magkaroon ng vaccination card tapos ... para may vaccination card yung hindi nagbakuna – 'yun may sanction," Cabotaje said in a public briefing.

"'Yung mga hindi lamang ... purposes ang inaabisuhan natin yung consequence nila. Kasi kung hindi sila mag-adhere sa ating policy, kung may mangyari sa kanila, hindi tayo answerable."

The government has so far only approved a booster coronavirus jab for priority sectors only if they completed the primary series after 3 months.

Cabotaje said health authorities were still in the process of amending vaccine brands' emergency use authorization (EUA) for the 4th COVID-19 jab, which is expected to be rolled out this month.

Despite this though, she has urged those who received more than three COVID-19 doses to report any side effects so authorities could monitor it.

The health department is only waiting for the Food and Drug Administration's approval and the guidelines recommended by the country's Health Technology Assessment Council.

"[Itong] ating mga guidelines, tapos aayusin na lang natin 'yan depende sa EUA ng FDA at recommendation ng HTAC," she said.

The country has fully vaccinated vaccinated 65.8 million individuals, while over 71 million have received their partial jabs.

Some 12 million, meanwhile, already got their booster shots.

The number of those fully immunized against COVID-19 accounts for 73.11 percent of the target 90 million by the end of June.

Malacañang on Friday said the Duterte administration aims to put the country under the "new normal" before he steps down this year, and fully vaccinate 100 percent of the eligible population.