Taguig vaccinates 90% of its health workers against COVID-19

MANILA — The local government of Taguig announced Thursday that it has vaccinated 90% of its health workers against COVID-19.

“The City of Taguig is happy to announce that we are 90% done in vaccinating those in category A1 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Priority List — this includes doctors, nurses, other public and private healthcare workers, and those working in COVID-19 referral hospitals in the city,” it said in a statement.

It added that health workers who have yet to get vaccinated may still receive the vaccine by inquiring with the medical institutions they work for.

With most health workers inoculated, the Taguig City government said it already began simultaneously vaccinating senior citizens or those under the A2 priority group and people with comorbidities or those under A3.

“For those who have registered but have not yet been scheduled, the Vaccine Task Force will alert you via the phone number or email you have provided once we have a schedule available,” the statement read.

The city government explained that it is dependent on the supply of vaccines sent to it by the national government.

The vaccines ordered by the LGU from AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covovax by Novovax, and Moderna are expected to arrive starting 3rd quarter of the year.

“Between the national and government supply, we assure that ALL Taguigeños will have access to free vaccination,” the LGU said.

It called on Taguig residents to register through the city’s TRACE app found in the Apple and Google Play stores or through the website trace.taguig.gov.ph. Registrants should receive a QR Code through the system. Taguig will also open a vaccination hotline and e-mail on Monday for additional queries.

The LGU said that is also reaching out to the Department of Health to find ways to vaccinate those working in Taguig but currently its vaccine supply is based on their resident population.

“Once our LGU-procured vaccines come and the majority of our residents are fully vaccinated, the City of Taguig will offer vaccination to the non-resident workforce,” it said.

The LGU reminded residents that vaccination is just one step in addressing the pandemic and that health protocols should still be followed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

