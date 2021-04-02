Quake jolts Agusan del Sur; aftershocks, damage not expected

Photo courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Agusan del Sur Friday morning, according to Phivolcs.

It struck at 7:45 a.m., approximately 7 kilometers southeast of San Francisco town at a depth of 1 km.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said. Aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected.

Intensity IV was felt at San Francisco and Rosario, Agusan del Sur.

