Manila bishop urges Filipinos to remain hopeful in Christ amid COVID-19 pandemic

People pray as workers disinfect pews at a church in Manila on March 23, 2021, after authorities implemented stricter social distancing protocols prohibiting religious gatherings due to an increase of new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. AFP

MANILA -- Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo on Friday called on the Catholic faithful to remain "hopeful" despite the sufferings brought by life and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesus Christ knows exactly what the people are going through, Pabillo reminded Filipinos during his Good Friday homily at the Manila Cathedral.

"Alam Niya ang sakit sa dibdib ng isang pinag-traydoran ng pinagkakatiwalaaan. Naranasan din Niya ang kasinungalingan ng mga paratang laban sa kanya," the bishop said.

"He endured grave physical torture, and He was even physically, totally exhausted," he said.

Jesus endured all these to understand His people, he said.

Despite the hardships, Pabillo encouraged the faithful to remain steadfast despite the sufferings brought by the year-long pandemic.

"Hindi natin alam kung hanggang kailan pa ito... Walang kasiguraduhan ang kinabukasan natin pero mga kapatid huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa," he said.

"Kumapit tayo sa Diyos na patuloy na nagmamahal sa atin. Ito ang mensahe ng Mahal na Araw," he said.

Pabillo's homily came shortly after the Philippines recorded 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, a new all-time high a year since the virus was first detected in the country.