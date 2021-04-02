Mandaluyong suspends COVID-19 vaccination until Sunday to disinfect facilities

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Mandaluyong City suspended COVID-19 vaccination of residents until Sunday, its public information office said Friday.

In a statement, the city said it needed to disinfect all 4 vaccination centers.

“Pansamantalang isasara ang vaccination centers upang maisagawa ang pagliliinis at total disinfection dito para mapanatili ang kalinisan at masiguro ang kaligtasan ng lahat,” it said.

(Vaccination centers will be temporarily closed to carry out cleaning and a total disinfection of centers to maintain cleanliness and ensure the safety of all.)

Mandaluyong has simultaneously rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities at the Andres Bonifacio Integrated School, Isaac Lopez Integrated School, Hulo Integrated School, and Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School.

The vaccination of senior citizens and persons with comorbidities will resume on Monday, April 5.

Almost a month since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Philippines, 738,913 vaccine shots have already been administered, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH said Thursday that as of March 30, 737,569 vaccines were given out for the first dose and 1,344 were given out for the 2nd dose.

The Philippines recorded 8,920 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the country's total cases to 756,199.

This is the 6th highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Due to the continued surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government placed Metro Manila and nearby provinces under the stricter enhanced community quarantine classification until April 4.

Besides the record-high numbers being recorded since March, hospitals have also faced an increase in the number of patients. While intensive care unit (ICU) beds are still at a 58% utilization rate nationwide, those in Metro Manila are already 76% occupied.

It is unclear yet if the relatively lower number of additional COVID cases is affected by the Holy Week and the ECQ implementation but the DOH had urged laboratories to stay open as the country deals with the higher number of cases.

—With reports from Kristine Sabillo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: