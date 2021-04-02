DFA welcomes arrest of suspect who attacked elderly Filipina in New York

The Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C. From the Embassy's Facebook page

MANILA -- The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday welcomed the arrest of a suspect who attacked a 65-year-old Filipina in New York City earlier this week.

Police identified the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, who was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother, the New York Police Department said in a statement to Reuters.

"We express our gratitude to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and to all those who contributed to the efforts that led to the arrest," the DFA said in a statement.

Despite the suspect's arrest, the DFA urged Filipinos in New York and surrounding areas to "remain vigilant" as hate crimes towards Asians in the United States continue to be reported.

"Immediately report any incident of hate crimes against members of the Filipino community in the United States to our Consulate General in New York, 911, or the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force of the NYPD," the DFA said.

The attack on the elderly Filipina in Midtown Manhattan is the latest act of violence against Filipinos and other Asians in the United States.

Last month, a 61-year-old Filipino's face was slashed while he was in a subway.

Around 2,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been documented in the US between March and December 2020, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, citing a recent study.

Most of the victims are old people, it said.

While US President Joe Biden "signed a memorandum denouncing the Trump administration’s discriminatory sentiments directed at the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community," authorities should "turn their attention towards this human rights issue... to combat anti-Asian violence and reimagine community safety," it said.

"Federal and local agencies need to do more work with communities to combat racism," the HRW said.

"The richest country in the world should not leave its most vulnerable communities to fend for themselves, especially during a major crisis."

