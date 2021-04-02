Bulacan village officials apologize for 'lugaw is not essential' fiasco

MANILA -- Several village officials who went viral for claiming that "lugaw" is a non-essential item apologized on Friday, saying that disallowing the delivery of rice porridge in areas under community quarantine was a mistake.

Officials of Barangay Muzon in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan uploaded a video of their apology on Facebook 2 days after they drew ire on social media for castigating a rider who was trying to deliver rice porridge to a resident in Harmony Hills 1 Subdivision.

"Marvin, kung na-offend ka sa aking nabanggit, ako ay humihingi ng paumanhin, kasama na 'yung may-ari ng establishment at Grab drivers," said Phez Raymundo, the barangay's Violence Against Women and Children desk officer, who was seen in the video berating the deliveryman.

(Marvin, if you were offended by my words, I am apologizing to you, to the owner of the establishment and to Grab drivers.)

"'Yun po ay hindi intensyonal. Dahil po late na madaling araw na iyon, napagod din po ako siguro, nagkamali po ako ng pagpili ng salita na hindi po akma doon sa aking pinapaliwanag kay Marvin," she said.

(It was not intentional. It was already early in the morning and perhaps I was also tired so I made a mistake in the way I explained things to Marvin.)

Raymundo extended her apology to the public who were outraged with her demeanor and statement that rice porridge is considered as a non-essential item as people could live without it.

"Sa mga netizens, alam kong naapektuhan po kayo sa aking nabanggit. Hindi ko po gusto na ma-offend kayo. Pasensya po ulit sa lahat at sa publiko," she said.

(To netizens, I know you were affected by what I said. I did not want to offend you. Again, I apologize to the public.)

Barangay Muzon chairman Marciano Gatchalian and 2 other barangay workers who were with Raymundo during the incident also appeared in the video seeking forgiveness for their actions.

"Hindi ko po kinukunsinti ang anumang pagkukulang at pagkakamali na nagawa ng bawat empleyado sa mga tao at mamamayan," he said.

(I do not tolerate the misgivings and mistakes of any of our employees.)

"Lagi ko pong ipinapaalala sa kanila na maging magalang, tama ang approach at pakikiusap, laging may maximum tolerance... Sana po ay mapagbigyan niyo na po, mapatawad niyo na po kami sa aming pagkukulang at pagkakamali," he said.

(I always remind them to be respectful, to find the right approach and to have maximum tolerance when appealing to people... I hope who can give us a chance and forgive us for our shortcomings and mistakes.)

The barangay chairman did not mention if sanctions would be imposed against the workers tagged in the "lugaw is non-essential" fiasco.

The barangay workers' public apology comes days after Palace officials rebutted their claim that the delivery of rice porridge or any food item is banned in areas under lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed Metro Manila and nearby areas under lockdown as new cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in the capital region a year since the virus was first detected in the Philippines.